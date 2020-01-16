4 people displaced by early morning garage fire

A fire early Thursday displaced four people and a dog in the area of 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said crews found smoke and fire in the attached garage at 5210 Meredeth St. after they were called there at 4 a.m.

She said firefighters put out the fire before it spread into the home, but there was significant smoke damage throughout the duplex.

Crist said damage was estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

