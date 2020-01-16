4 people displaced by early morning garage fire

A fire early Thursday displaced four people and a dog in the area of 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Capt. Nancy Crist said crews found smoke and fire in the attached garage at 5210 Meredeth St. after they were called there at 4 a.m.
She said firefighters put out the fire before it spread into the home, but there was significant smoke damage throughout the duplex.
Crist said damage was estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Lori Pilger
Public safety reporter
Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.