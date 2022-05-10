Pedestrian in critical condition after Tuesday night crash in west Lincoln

A pedestrian was hospitalized late Tuesday night after they were struck by a vehicle in west Lincoln, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Eric Messersmith said the pedestrian, a 29-year-old woman, was transported with injuries thought to be life-threatening. Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the woman remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near West O and Northwest 20th streets, closing a portion of West O Street in the area until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police the woman was crossing West O near a crosswalk when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle, which was proceeding through a green light at the time of the crash, Vollmer said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to have played a role in the crash, Vollmer said. An investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.