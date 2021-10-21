Pedestrian hospitalized with severe injuries after crash on West O, Lincoln police say

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he was struck by a car while crossing West O Street near Northwest 22nd Street, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man was struck by an eastbound 2007 Mercury Montego as he ran across the roadway mid-block.

The 45-year-old woman who was driving the Mercury has not been arrested or cited, Spilker said, and neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to be a factor. An investigation is ongoing.

