Pedestrian hospitalized with severe injuries after crash on West O, Lincoln police say
Pedestrian hospitalized with severe injuries after crash on West O, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he was struck by a car while crossing West O Street near Northwest 22nd Street, according to Lincoln police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the man was struck by an eastbound 2007 Mercury Montego as he ran across the roadway mid-block. 

The 45-year-old woman who was driving the Mercury has not been arrested or cited, Spilker said, and neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to be a factor. An investigation is ongoing. 

