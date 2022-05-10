 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in west Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A pedestrian was hospitalized late Tuesday night after they were struck by a vehicle in west Lincoln, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Eric Messersmith said the pedestrian was transported with injuries thought to be life-threatening, but said no update was available on the patient's condition. 

The collision occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday near West O and Northwest 20th streets, forcing closed a portion of West O Street in the area. 

Police remained on scene investigating the crash site as of 11 p.m.

