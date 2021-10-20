 Skip to main content
Pedestrian dies after U.S. 77 crash Wednesday morning in Lincoln
Pedestrian dies after U.S. 77 crash Wednesday morning in Lincoln

A pedestrian died in Lincoln on Wednesday after being hit by a car heading south on U.S. 77 near Rosa Parks Way, according to police. 

The crash happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday, forcing the stretch of 77 southbound between West O and Van Dorn streets to close for about four hours. Further details on the pedestrian and what led to the crash haven't been released. 

The highway was closed completely for about an hour Wednesday morning after a separate incident affected northbound lanes beginning around 30 minutes after the initial crash. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said that closure involved a vehicle that had been transporting chickens, which were dislodged from the truck and then had to be herded along the highway. 

The roadway's northbound lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m., according to the police department. Southbound lanes reopened shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Spilker said the department will release more details regarding the fatal crash on Thursday. 

