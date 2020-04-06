You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Patrol says York man fled trooper who clocked him going 102 mph, saw him pass vehicle on shoulder
View Comments
editor's pick

Patrol says York man fled trooper who clocked him going 102 mph, saw him pass vehicle on shoulder

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a York man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Sunday morning that began near Lexington and ended near Kearney.

Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said that, at about 8:45 a.m., a call came in from a motorist about a dangerous driver heading east on Interstate 80. He said a trooper found the car, a Mercury Mystique, in Dawson County and clocked it going 102 mph and passing a vehicle on the shoulder.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Lexington, but the driver refused to stop.

Thomas said, during the pursuit that followed, the driver threw a container of a white, powdery substance from the car, which was retrieved by another trooper. The car also struck multiple road signs as it fled.

Near Odessa, troopers successfully deployed spike strips to slow the car. As it reached the Kearney rest area on I-80, a trooper performed a maneuver to bring the car to a stop.

They arrested the driver, 26-year-old Cody Brouillette, on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief and numerous traffic violations. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News