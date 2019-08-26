{{featured_button_text}}
270 pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges on a truck bed cover

A substance of marijuana and THC cartridges on the Dodge Ram pickup bed cover was discovered by Nebraska State Patrol in I-80 traffic stop.

 Courtesy Photo

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after finding about 270 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner on Thursday.

David Shang, 27, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was pulled over for making an improper turn at about 8:15 p.m., according to a patrol release.

Upon searching Shang's Dodge Ram pickup, troopers found the marijuana in the covered bed along with more than 3,600 THC vape cartridges and 2 pounds of THC concentrate.

Shang was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and distribution with no delivery drug tax stamp.

He was booked into the Hamilton County jail.

