Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two Lincoln residents early Monday on multiple allegations following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 near North Platte.
Spokesman Cody Thomas said the Patrol got a call about a Ford Mustang speeding on eastbound I-80 and troopers spotted it at about 3 a.m.
A trooper clocked the Mustang at 158 mph and initiated a pursuit. Troopers successfully deployed spike strips near Odessa, causing the car to pull into a rest area. But the driver got back on I-80 when troopers approached, Thomas said.
He said when the driver tried to exit I-80 again, the car slid into the grass and the driver and passenger ran, but troopers and Kearney police were able to take them into custody.
Thomas said a search of the Mustang turned up more than a pound of marijuana and pills.
After they were medically cleared, the driver, Patrick Thompson Jr., 27, and Alexandra Ganow, 21, both of Lincoln, were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.
Thompson also was accused of flight to avoid arrest, driving with a revoked license and speeding.