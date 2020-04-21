Passenger in two-vehicle crash near Fairbury flown to Lincoln hospital for injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A person was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital after a crash 11 miles north of Fairbury Monday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen said they were called shortly after 8 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Nebraska 15 and Nebraska 4 west of Plymouth.

Both vehicles had rolled.

Sorensen said 28-year-old Jake Howard of Fairbury was driving a 2003 Toyota west on Nebraska 4 and failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Matthew Truelock, a 37-year-old from Duncan, Oklahoma, who had been southbound on Nebraska 15 in a 2020 Ford F-150.

Truelock, Howard and a passenger in the Toyota all were taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life. The passenger, who Sorensen didn't name, was later flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment.

He didn't have the victims' current conditions Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office asked the Nebraska State Patrol to do an accident reconstruction.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

