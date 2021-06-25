 Skip to main content
Passed out Lincoln driver found with machete, fentanyl residue in car, police say
Responding to a report of a passed-out driver in a car on North First Street, Lincoln Police on Wednesday found a man with fentanyl residue and an 18-inch machete, according to authorities. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers contacted the driver of a Pontiac G6 not moving on First near Cornhusker Highway at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

Daniel A. Hampton

Hampton

Bonkiewicz said officers initially saw only the handle of the machete when they encountered Daniel Hampton, 38. Officers searched the Pontiac, finding an oxytocin pill, multiple used syringes and a metal spoon with residue that pre-tested positive for fentanyl, Bonkiewicz said. 

Hampton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

