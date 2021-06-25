Passed out Lincoln driver found with machete, fentanyl residue in car, police say

Responding to a report of a passed-out driver in a car on North First Street, Lincoln Police on Wednesday found a man with fentanyl residue and an 18-inch machete, according to authorities.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers contacted the driver of a Pontiac G6 not moving on First near Cornhusker Highway at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Bonkiewicz said officers initially saw only the handle of the machete when they encountered Daniel Hampton, 38. Officers searched the Pontiac, finding an oxytocin pill, multiple used syringes and a metal spoon with residue that pre-tested positive for fentanyl, Bonkiewicz said.

Hampton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.