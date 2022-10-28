Partial closure of Antelope Valley Parkway will affect Saturday Husker traffic

Husker fans traveling in north Lincoln on Saturday should expect delays after a kindling fire started by a group of homeless people late Thursday night damaged a bridge overhead, forcing lanes of Antelope Valley Parkway to be closed, according to officials.

The corridor has been reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street — blocks north of the Devaney Sports Center, where the Husker volleyball team is set to square off Saturday night with Maryland after a football matchup between Nebraska and Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews quickly extinguished the fire underneath the bridge after they were called to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Nancy Crist said. But the damage to the bridge's supports had been done.

The bridge was closed overnight and reopened with reduced traffic Friday after engineers with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities inspected the structure, according to a city news release.

City officials had been hopeful Friday morning that the bridge would be fully reopened by Friday night, said Erika Hill, a transportation department spokeswoman.

But the partial closure is now expected to impact Saturday's traffic flow, according to the city's news release. It's unclear when the bridge might fully reopen.

Recommended detours include North 27th Street, Interstate 180 and North First Street.