Partial closure of Antelope Valley Parkway will affect Saturday Husker traffic, city says

Husker fans traveling in north Lincoln on Saturday should expect delays after a kindling fire started by a group of homeless people late Thursday night damaged an overhead bridge, forcing a portion of Antelope Valley Parkway to be closed, according to officials.

The corridor has been reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street — blocks north of the Devaney Sports Center, where the Husker volleyball team is set to square off Saturday night with Maryland after a football matchup between Nebraska and Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews quickly extinguished the fire underneath the bridge after they were called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Nancy Crist said. But the damage to the bridge's supports had been done.

The bridge was closed overnight and reopened with reduced traffic Friday after engineers with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities inspected the structure, according to a city news release.

City officials had been hopeful Friday morning that the bridge would be fully reopened by Friday night, said Erika Hill, a transportation department spokeswoman.

But the partial closure is now expected to impact Saturday's traffic flow, according to the city's news release. It's unclear when the bridge might fully reopen.

Recommended detours include North 27th Street, I-180 and North First Street.

Football traffic priority routes:

* I-80/Highway 77 (from west) — Take exit 397, follow Hwy. 77 south, take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown.

* Highway 77 (from south) — Take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown.

* I-80/Cornhusker Highway (from east) — Take exit 409, follow Cornhusker Highway and turn south on State Fair Park Drive and continue west on Salt Creek Roadway.

* I-80/I-180 — Take exit 401a, merge onto I-180 south, then merge onto Ninth Street. Expect delays using this route.

Volleyball traffic priority routes:

* Use State Fair Park Drive/Salt Creek Roadway.

* Northbound Antelope Valley Parkway to Military Road to Bob Devaney Sports Center.

* North 14th Street/Antelope Valley Parkway will have one lane open to traffic. Expect delays using this route.