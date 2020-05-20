Parolee caught with drugs and explosive sentenced to 10-20 more years

A parolee caught with drugs and an explosive the equivalent of a quarter stick of dynamite in November has been sentenced to 10 to 20 more years in prison.
Curtis Soester, 38, went back to prison on a parole violation after he was arrested on the new allegations Nov. 1.
At about 5 p.m. that day, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department's Gang Unit were watching Soester's apartment near 14th and E streets when he pulled up, stopped at the nearby Casey's convenience store and did a hand-to-hand drug deal, according to court records.
Between the two vehicles, investigators found seven bags of meth, which together weighed more than a half an ounce, and 3.2 grams of cocaine in a bag on the ground with Soester's cellphone, police said.
A search of Soester's apartment followed, which turned up a pair of brass knuckles, a stun gun and a 4-inch long explosive device estimated to be equivalent to a quarter stick of dynamite.
Soester had been on parole on a robbery conviction in Scotts Bluff County at the time.
He later pleaded no contest to attempted delivery, and Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced him Tuesday.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.