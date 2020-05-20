Parolee caught with drugs and explosive sentenced to 10-20 more years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A parolee caught with drugs and an explosive the equivalent of a quarter stick of dynamite in November has been sentenced to 10 to 20 more years in prison.

Curtis Soester, 38, went back to prison on a parole violation after he was arrested on the new allegations Nov. 1.

At about 5 p.m. that day, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department's Gang Unit were watching Soester's apartment near 14th and E streets when he pulled up, stopped at the nearby Casey's convenience store and did a hand-to-hand drug deal, according to court records.

Between the two vehicles, investigators found seven bags of meth, which together weighed more than a half an ounce, and 3.2 grams of cocaine in a bag on the ground with Soester's cellphone, police said.

A search of Soester's apartment followed, which turned up a pair of brass knuckles, a stun gun and a 4-inch long explosive device estimated to be equivalent to a quarter stick of dynamite.

Soester had been on parole on a robbery conviction in Scotts Bluff County at the time.

He later pleaded no contest to attempted delivery, and Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced him Tuesday.