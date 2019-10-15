{{featured_button_text}}

A parolee is back in prison after allegedly stealing a car early Thursday from a man who had agreed to give him a ride from Crete.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies were called to Southwest 98th Street and West Denton Road at 5:49 a.m. Thursday on a report of a stolen car. The owner of a 1989 Pontiac Firebird said he was giving a ride to a man he'd met at a gas station in Crete. When the victim stopped to urinate on the side of the road, the stranger drove away in his car.

In a probable cause affidavit, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Messbarger said as he headed north from Hickman on U.S. 77 at about that same time, he saw a southbound vehicle matching the description of the stolen car.

He said he caught up to the Firebird and tried to stop it, but the pursuit was terminated near Cortland after the driver sped up to 115 mph and was driving recklessly.

Shortly before 6:40 that morning, Lincoln police were called to a hit-and-run at South 27th and Hoy streets, on the south edge of town, involving the stolen Firebird. The driver walked away.

Officers and deputies set up a perimeter to search, and found James. E. Harris' wallet and ID card nearby, Messbarger said. Soon after, an officer found Harris. He had an electronic ankle monitor.

Prosecutors charged Harris on Friday with driving during revocation-second offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by unlawful taking.

Harris since has been returned to prison on an alleged parole violation.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments