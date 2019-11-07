{{featured_button_text}}

A parolee went back to prison this week after landing a string of new allegations that include possessing an explosive the equivalent of a quarter stick of dynamite.

The Lancaster County Attorney's office charged Curtis Soester, 38, of Lincoln, on Monday with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of money while violating drug laws, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a destructive device.

At about 5 p.m. Nov. 1, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department's Gang Unit were watching Soester's apartment near 14th and E streets when his car pulled up, stopped at the nearby Casey's convenience store and allegedly saw Soester do a hand-to-hand drug deal, according to court records.

The affidavit for his arrest said investigators contacted both vehicles and found seven bags of meth, which together weighed more than a half an ounce, and 3.2 grams of cocaine in a bag on the ground with Soester's cellphone.

They also had a warrant to search Soester's apartment, where they say they found a pair of brass knuckles in the living room, a stun gun and a 4-inch long explosive device with a fuse.

A fire inspector called it an M series explosive that he estimated to be equivalent to a quarter stick of dynamite.

Soester was on parole on a robbery conviction in Scotts Bluff County but was revoked as a result of the arrest.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments