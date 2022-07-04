 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parolee accused of assault in Lincoln that left man in need of eye surgery

A 22-year-old parolee has been charged with first-degree assault and a gun charge in connection to an incident June 22 that sent a man to the hospital for several days. 

Keanu Murrell had been out of prison on a marijuana delivery charge at the time. But as a result of the new allegations is now at the Nebraska Reception and Treatment Center. 

Keanu Murrell

Keanu Murrell

He made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday where his bond was set at $150,000. 

In court records, Lincoln police said just after midnight June 22, they were sent to the U-Stop at 21st and K streets about a fight.

No one was there when officers arrived. But a 21-year-old Omaha man later told police he had been violently assaulted and went to the hospital, where he needed surgery to implant a metal plate near his left eye.

Video from U-Stop showed two men following the victim into the store and punching and kicking him several times, then confronting the victim's cousin and assaulting him outside near the gas pumps, reaching into his car and taking a shotgun. 

Police said they recognized one of the men as Murrell. As a convicted felon, Murrell can't legally possess a firearm.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

