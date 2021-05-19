Parked van struck in drive-by shooting, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police were called out to a drive-by shooting in the 2600 block of J Street at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man told police he saw a vehicle heading north on South 26th Street when a passenger started shooting from the backseat, hitting a parked van several times.

It caused about $800 damage.

Bonkiewicz said officers found a number of shell casings in the area, conducted a neighborhood canvass and processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

He said police believe it had been targeted at residents in the area, not the owner of the van.

This investigation is ongoing.

