The parents of a Prescott Elementary School student who brought a loaded handgun to school last week will not face criminal charges, the Lincoln Police Department announced Friday.

The 10-year-old boy who allegedly flashed a handgun in a backpack while threatening another fifth grader while the two were in a hallway Feb. 24 is too young to be adjudicated even as a juvenile in Nebraska, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said earlier this week.

Condon, who did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday, had left open the possibility that the student's parents could face child neglect charges if they were found to have stored the handgun unsafely.

But investigators found that there were measures in place to secure the firearm, including a cable gunlock, but the student circumvented the safeguards, the Police Department said.

"The investigation revealed insufficient probable cause to cite the parents of the student who brought the weapon to school," Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said in a Friday afternoon email, which came after a full week of relative silence on the investigation.

The Police Department had repeatedly declined to answer questions on the incident — including questions regarding who owned the firearm, whether it was stored at the boy's house and whether the handgun had been locked away — throughout the week.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins declined to answer similar questions at the State Capital on Friday, pointing to the ongoing investigation.

Police responded to the school at about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 after the student who was reportedly threatened told a teacher, who then alerted administrators at the school, near 20th and South streets.

Staff located the backpack hanging from a coat rack in the hallway and took it to the office before calling police, who responded and found a loaded handgun inside the backpack, the district said.

“This could have had a very different result, no question about it,” Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said at a news conference last week, where he praised the response by staff and law enforcement and the student who reported the threat.

Only a couple of minutes passed from when the threat was reported to when the gun was secured, according to the school district.

The 10-year-old will still face consequences at school. Students who bring a firearm onto school grounds are automatically expelled for one calendar year, according to the school district's student handbook.

