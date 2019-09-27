Two children were taken into protective custody Thursday night after a woman told Lincoln police their parents were using methamphetamine in their presence.
A woman flagged down an officer near the Motel 6 at 3200 NW 12th Street for a medical emergency.
While she was being assisted by officers, the woman told police two people were using methamphetamine with children present in the nearby Luxury Inn.
Officers contacted the parents at the hotel room and located two children, ages 1 year and 5 months.
You have free articles remaining.
The room was unsanitary, according to a police report, with food littering the floor and cockroaches present.
Police arrested the parents, both 35-year-old transients, on possession of a controlled substance. The parents were also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse.
The children are in the custody of Child Protective Services.