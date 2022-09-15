Parents of Lincoln teen file lawsuit against missing suspect in fatal July crash

More than two months after their 19-year-old son was killed in a hit-and-run crash on O Street in central Lincoln, the parents of Alexandor Eskra filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the 28-year-old driver who allegedly caused the crash and fled the scene.

Gustavo Gonzalez Cardenas, who has already been charged with a felony for his role in the collision, has remained at large since he crashed his 2013 Ford Focus into Eskra's eastbound Subaru on O Street at around 9:30 p.m. July 2, according to authorities.

Though Cardenas remains in the wind and his criminal case remains dormant, Vince Powers, a Lincoln-based attorney who is representing Eskra's parents, filed a civil suit seeking "an amount which will fairly and justly compensate each parent," according to the filing.

The suit also seeks to hold Cardenas liable for the family's legal costs, Eskra's medical and funeral expenses, and an amount to compensate for the "physical pain and suffering" the 19-year-old endured prior to his death July 3, the morning after the crash.

First responders found Eskra unconscious and trapped inside his SUV, which Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to cut in order to reach him, according to the affidavit for Cardenas' arrest.

Eskra, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered a lacerated spleen and multiple facial and skull fractures, Lincoln Police Investigator Jon Rennerfeldt said in the affidavit.

Cardenas has been charged with failing to stop or render aid in a serious injury crash, a Class 3 felony. Police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.