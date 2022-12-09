Papillion man killed in U.S. 77 crash north of Davey, Lancaster County sheriff says

A 24-year-old Papillion man died early Friday morning after his pickup truck slid off of U.S. 77 and rolled into the median, ejecting the man from the vehicle, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office.

John R. Free was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Friday morning.

Free had been northbound on the highway nearing Agnew Road when he lost control of his 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 and began to slide sideways atop the icy roadway before rolling "several times" into the median, where the truck came to rest, Houchin said.

The 24-year-old, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries, Houchin said.

Deputies believe Free's speed played a role in the crash, but alcohol is not thought to have been a factor.

