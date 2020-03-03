Panhandler held up sign but had his pants down a block from Lincoln police station, sergeant says

Drivers got a bit of a surprise Monday when a panhandler exposed himself a block from the police station.

When a couple of people called in mid-morning to report it, a police captain went out to the corner of Ninth and K streets and talked to a 40-year-old Lincoln man holding a sign that said: "Homeless, anything helps, thank U."

Witnesses said the man previously had his pants around his ankles, but when the captain saw him his pants had been pulled up.

After a short struggle, the man was taken into custody on suspicion of indecent exposure and panhandling.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said the man had done the same thing there previously.

