Panhandler held up sign but had his pants down a block from Lincoln police station, sergeant says

Drivers got a bit of a surprise Monday when a panhandler exposed himself a block from the police station.
When a couple of people called in mid-morning to report it, a police captain went out to the corner of Ninth and K streets and talked to a 40-year-old Lincoln man holding a sign that said: "Homeless, anything helps, thank U."
Witnesses said the man previously had his pants around his ankles, but when the captain saw him his pants had been pulled up.
After a short struggle, the man was taken into custody on suspicion of indecent exposure and panhandling.
Sgt. Chris Vigil said the man had done the same thing there previously.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: SOLORZANO, LEONARDO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/03/2000 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 17:03:12 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: LANGE, HALEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/18/1993 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 16:44:50 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: OVERTON, JESSE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/14/1991 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 16:38:24 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: LYNN, MALICIA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 01/13/1996 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 16:27:08
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: DAVIS, ASHLEY Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 03/27/1983 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 16:22:56 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: GUYTON, JABRECO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/03/1987 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 15:43:43 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1970 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 14:02:51 Charges:
TAMPER WITH WITNESS/INFORMANT/JUROR (F4) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: URIBE, KENT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/16/1963 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 12:50:01 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: HAMILTON, RACQUEL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/25/1988 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 12:22:23 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: BISHOP, BRYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1994 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 11:57:03 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: HANSEN, NATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/04/1980 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 11:05:23 Charges:
PANHANDLE AT PROHIBITED LOCATIONS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: CHURCH, RACHEL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/28/1992 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 10:30:53 Charges:
AID CONSUMMATION OF FELONY (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: RAMSEY, CHARLES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/05/1962 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 10:06:59 Charges:
SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOL - PRIOR FELONY (F2A) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOL - PRIOR FELONY (F2A) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOL - PRIOR FELONY (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: GONZALEZ, NATHANIEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1993 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 10:03:53 Charges:
ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: GARDNER, MARVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/18/1963 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 09:31:26 Charges:
POSS FORGED INSTRUMENT 28-602 (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: CATO, DALE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/21/1984 Booking Time: 03/02/2020 / 01:09:48 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: ROAN, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/25/1979 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 19:15:20 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: LONDONO, BRANDON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/15/1980 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 18:10:53
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: HOCHREITER, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/30/1980 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 17:19:58 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: BREWER, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/12/1970 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 12:47:21 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: CERVENY, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/19/1985 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 10:22:47
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: PARKER, KELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/11/1982 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 09:38:32 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: CUDDEFORD, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/07/1983 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 05:06:03 Charges:
POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: HYLER, MIGUEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1981 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 00:09:48 Charges:
ASSAULT W/BODY FLUID ON OFFICER (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: JANSA, BLAKE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/11/1993 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:38:35 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: SENYARD, LISA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/19/1979 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:36:01 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: KING, QUENTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/27/1989 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:18:12 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: ALEXANDER, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/28/1961 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:17:52 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: WILDER, CODY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/24/1989 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 14:56:40 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: BERTINI, MARIA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/30/1969 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 14:11:43
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: LINDBERG, IAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/20/1972 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 03:28:15 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-03-2020
Last, First Name: STUDNICKA, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1987 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 00:07:36 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3)
