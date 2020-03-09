You are the owner of this article.
Panama man accused of felony child abuse of 4-year-old boy
Panama man accused of felony child abuse of 4-year-old boy

Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old Panama man with felony child abuse Monday for allegedly breaking a 4-year-old boy's leg earlier this month.

Christopher L. Walker made his first court appearance on the charge Monday. 

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested him Friday afternoon. In court records, they say they were sent to a home in Panama the night of March 1 about an injured boy.

Walker allegedly said while holding the boy in a bear hug to try to get him to stop throwing a tantrum, he heard a popping sound, and the boy started crying. He thought the boy's hip may be dislocated.

At Children's Hospital in Omaha, the boy was diagnosed with a spiral fracture to his left leg. Investigators believe Walker held the boy down after getting frustrated.

Christopher L. Walker

Christopher L. Walker

 Courtesy photo
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

