Panama man accused of felony child abuse of 4-year-old boy

Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old Panama man with felony child abuse Monday for allegedly breaking a 4-year-old boy's leg earlier this month.

Christopher L. Walker made his first court appearance on the charge Monday.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested him Friday afternoon. In court records, they say they were sent to a home in Panama the night of March 1 about an injured boy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walker allegedly said while holding the boy in a bear hug to try to get him to stop throwing a tantrum, he heard a popping sound, and the boy started crying. He thought the boy's hip may be dislocated.

At Children's Hospital in Omaha, the boy was diagnosed with a spiral fracture to his left leg. Investigators believe Walker held the boy down after getting frustrated.

Today's county jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.