Palmyra High School resumes normal operations after standoff, district says
Palmyra High School resumes normal operations after standoff, district says

  Updated
Palmyra High School resumed normal operations after a nearby standoff in the Otoe County town ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon, the district announced. 

In a statement released just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the district said it had been notified by local authorities that the situation had been "completely resolved," signaling the end to enhanced safety protocols that had been taken at the school. 

Emergency radio traffic indicated the standoff originated shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of F Street, where a woman reported her partner, who was intoxicated and wielding a shotgun, had threatened to kill himself after the couple had been in an argument. 

The woman told police there were several firearms in the home.

Otoe County Sheriff's deputies asked for the Nebraska State Patrol's assistance at about 4:15 a.m. 

Hours later, a heavy police presence prompted the school district to schedule a 10 a.m. delayed start time for the school. 

No one at the Otoe County Sheriff's Office authorized to release information was available to provide information Wednesday morning and a call was not returned in the afternoon.

The school spent much of the day in "secure mode" protocols, Superintendent Michael Hart said in a statement posted to the district's website.  

Hart said the protocols were precautionary and that there wasn't a threat to students or staff. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

