Palmyra High School in 'secure mode' because of SWAT presence nearby, district says

Palmyra High School is not allowing anyone to enter or leave the building Wednesday as law enforcement work through a standoff in the Otoe County village.

The district announced a 10 a.m. delayed start time for the school Wednesday morning and have since entered "secure mode" protocols as the Otoe County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol attempt "to resolve a situation with one of the residents" near the high school, Superintendent Michael Hart said in statement posted to the district's website.

Hart said protocols are precautionary and that there isn't a threat to students or staff. He urged parents and community members to avoid the immediate area until the situation is resolved.

Asked if the Nebraska State Patrol's SWAT team had been dispatched to the village, a patrol spokesperson said the county sheriff's office was the agency leading the response the incident, referring all questions to them.

No one at the Otoe County Sheriff's Office authorized to release information was available Wednesday morning.