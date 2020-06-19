Pair sentenced for scheme targeting Verizon stores in Nebraska and Colorado

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 24-year-old New York woman was sentenced to federal prison time and ordered to pay $71,000 in restitution Thursday for a scheme targeting Verizon Wireless stores in Nebraska and Colorado.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Melissa Carmona Valenzuela of the Bronx to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and using or trafficking in an unauthorized access device.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly said Valenzuela and Jose Munoz Perdomo traveled through Colorado and into Nebraska using stolen names and Social Security numbers to create Verizon Wireless accounts.

They traveled to different Verizon stores buying phones, tablets, smart watches and accessories on the accounts until the credit was maxed out.

Kelly said Verizon Wireless suffered a loss of more than $40,000.

Last week, Perdomo was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $52,587 in restitution.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

