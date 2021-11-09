Pair of fires set in southeast Lincoln vehicles, police say

Police are investigating after two residents in southeast Lincoln discovered fires burning inside their cars near Blackstone Road and Whitehall Lane, south of Old Cheney and east of 84th Street.

Both fires burned between the hours of 5 and 6 a.m. on Monday morning, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

The first resident found a fire burning inside a bucket within his 2009 Chevy van, Spilker said. He found the van's doors ajar at around 6 a.m.

The second victim found a fire that had already extinguished in his 1999 Ford F-150. The blaze caused $3,000 in damage to the truck's interior, Spilker said.

An investigation into the suspected arsons is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.