Pair nabbed west of Lincoln on stolen ATV, accused of burglarizing outbuilding, sheriff says
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 39-year-old man and 35-year-old woman Thursday afternoon west of Lincoln after they allegedly broke into an outbuilding west of town on a stolen ATV.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said it started when an alarm company got a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. about an alarm at an outbuilding near Southwest 56th and West Van Dorn streets.

The owner found a padlock had been cut off the building and one of his two game cameras missing. The second showed a man, who wasn't authorized to be there, on a four-wheel ATV.

Wagner said deputies processed the scene and left but were called back shortly after 4 p.m. when the alarm activated again. While deputies were checking the property, they heard an ATV start up across a field to the south and saw it come out from a treeline on Southwest 56th and West Pioneers Boulevard.

He said a deputy caught up to the ATV and activated his lights and sirens, and a friend of the property owner's turned his pickup sideways to block the ATV from getting away. In the process, Wagner said, the pickup inadvertently drove over a tow-strap attached to the ATV, which caused the ATV to go into the ditch. 

He said the two people on it, Shane Stromer and Marilynn Parker, both of Lincoln, were checked out at a Lincoln hospital, then arrested after deputies learned the ATV had been reported stolen a year earlier from Edgar in Clay County. Deputies found bolt cutters and meth on them.

Stromer, the driver, was booked on suspicion of two counts of burglary, for both incidents Thursday, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.

Marilynn Parker was booked on suspicion of a single count of burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Shane Stromer

Marilynn Parker

