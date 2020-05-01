Pair nabbed west of Lincoln on stolen ATV, accused of burglarizing outbuilding, sheriff says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 39-year-old man and 35-year-old woman Thursday afternoon west of Lincoln after they allegedly broke into an outbuilding west of town on a stolen ATV.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said it started when an alarm company got a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. about an alarm at an outbuilding near Southwest 56th and West Van Dorn streets.

The owner found a padlock had been cut off the building and one of his two game cameras missing. The second showed a man, who wasn't authorized to be there, on a four-wheel ATV.

Wagner said deputies processed the scene and left but were called back shortly after 4 p.m. when the alarm activated again. While deputies were checking the property, they heard an ATV start up across a field to the south and saw it come out from a treeline on Southwest 56th and West Pioneers Boulevard.

He said a deputy caught up to the ATV and activated his lights and sirens, and a friend of the property owner's turned his pickup sideways to block the ATV from getting away. In the process, Wagner said, the pickup inadvertently drove over a tow-strap attached to the ATV, which caused the ATV to go into the ditch.