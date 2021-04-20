Pair arrested on suspicion of spree of attempted home break-ins in south Lincoln

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man and his alleged getaway driver, a 20-year-old woman, following a string of thefts and attempted burglaries Monday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 10:30 p.m., police went to the 6800 block of Ridge Point Road, near South 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. A 46-year-old man called 911 saying someone had just kicked in his back door. When he confronted the would-be thief, he ran.

Spilker said shortly before that nearby, a 66-year-old woman called police saying she heard a noise, went to see what it was and found a man on her porch trying to get inside. When he saw her, he ran to a light-colored sedan. Police found the screen on her door had been cut.

They started looking for a silver sedan after a home security video captured a theft from a parked car less than a mile away on Herel Street.

Not long after, a 52-year-old man called police to the 2400 block of Rokeby Road after hearing a noise and finding someone had broken into his basement and stole a TV, driving away in a silver car.

At about midnight, a woman called police to Morritt Street, less than a mile east of there, after she saw a man on her home security system trying to get into her sliding glass door.