 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair arrested on suspicion of spree of attempted home break-ins in south Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick

Pair arrested on suspicion of spree of attempted home break-ins in south Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man and his alleged getaway driver, a 20-year-old woman, following a string of thefts and attempted burglaries Monday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 10:30 p.m., police went to the 6800 block of Ridge Point Road, near South 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. A 46-year-old man called 911 saying someone had just kicked in his back door. When he confronted the would-be thief, he ran.

Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis

Spilker said shortly before that nearby, a 66-year-old woman called police saying she heard a noise, went to see what it was and found a man on her porch trying to get inside. When he saw her, he ran to a light-colored sedan. Police found the screen on her door had been cut.

Kelly Huynh

Kelly Huynh

They started looking for a silver sedan after a home security video captured a theft from a parked car less than a mile away on Herel Street. 

Not long after, a 52-year-old man called police to the 2400 block of Rokeby Road after hearing a noise and finding someone had broken into his basement and stole a TV, driving away in a silver car.

At about midnight, a woman called police to Morritt Street, less than a mile east of there, after she saw a man on her home security system trying to get into her sliding glass door.

As police were pulling into the area, they spotted a silver car, stopped it near 31st Street and Rokeby Road and saw a TV in the back. 

Spilker said they arrested 19-year-old Terrell Davis and 20-year-old Kelly Huynh both on suspicion of one burglary and three attempted burglaries, as well as four counts apiece of misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief. 

Police ticket Lincoln man who accidentally shot himself in the foot
Lincoln man accused of sex trafficking a minor
Lincoln police say 16-year-old stepson stabs stepfather three to four times, sends him to hospital

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News