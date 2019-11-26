Packed courtroom erupts in clapping as judge announces Lincoln man’s life sentence for killing ex

In all, the 21-year-old woman had at least 33 stab wounds to her body.

At sentencing, Mathers asked the judge to take into consideration why the crime occurred, as well as the terrifying circumstances and brutal nature of Ybarra's death.

“Dijah was by all accounts a loving, caring person who did nothing wrong but love the wrong man,” he said.

His words prompted one of Gray’s supporters to interrupt from the front row saying “He just made a mistake, bro,” before being asked to leave the courtroom.

Mathers said it was the classic “If I can’t have you, no nobody else will.”

"It wasn’t love. It was control. It was power. It was jealousy,” he said.

Nelson, the judge, called the on-again-off-again relationship between Gray and Ybarra tumultuous and, as described by family members, toxic.

She said Gray was especially controlling and abusive in the year leading up to the killing.

In November 2017, he entered Ybarra's apartment without permission and destroyed things, including their child’s crib. Two week later, on Dec. 2, 2017, he got arrested for assaulting Ybarra and a woman who stepped in to help her.