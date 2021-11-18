 Skip to main content
Owners track stolen car, help Lincoln police nab suspect
A Lincoln man was arrested at a local hotel after the owner of a stolen car tracked it and notified police, according to Lincoln Police. 

Police were first called to the area near 26th Street and Cornhusker Highway at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, where the owner of a stolen 2006 Chevrolet Impala had tracked the car, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

The search led police to the Luxury Inn near Northwest 12th and West Adams streets, where they found the silver sedan unattended in the hotel parking lot, Spilker said.

Witnesses told police the occupants had entered a hotel room. 

That's where officers contacted Henry Southall III, 23, who was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

The Impala, worth around $3,000, was stolen Nov. 9 from the 3300 block of Portia Street. 

