Owner of now defunct Nebraska Auto Auction accused of $1M theft
Owner of now defunct Nebraska Auto Auction accused of $1M theft

The owner of the now-defunct Nebraska Auto Auction on North 56th Street just south of Interstate 80 has turned himself in on allegations he bilked more than $1 million from a vehicle financing company.

Mark Cooley, 63, is charged with theft by deception. 

Mark Cooley

Mark Cooley

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Donald Fosler said Cooley entered into an agreement with the owner of RKJ Ventures to finance vehicles that were being purchased through Nebraska Auto Auction from car dealers who didn't buy the vehicles outright or use other financing.

He said Cooley was the only authorized signer.

But Fosler alleged he learned through interviews, a search of vehicle title histories and a review of bank and other financial records that Cooley had directed staff to make a number of fraudulent withdrawals from the RKJ account under the guise it was to finance the purchase of vehicles.

The money then went into Nebraska Auto Auction's account, according to police.

From Aug. 27, 2017, to Aug. 17, 2019, a total of 74 vehicles that either had been bought outright by dealerships or financed through other companies were fraudulently financed in the amount of $938,405.

Another six had been financed with fictitious purchaser and timeline information and two with no vehicle identification for $103,815 more.

Fosler said the theft loss totaled $1,043,220.

Cooley turned himself in Tuesday morning and was jailed until he posted bond later in the day. By afternoon, he had made his first court appearance on the charge and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending his case on to district court. 

Cooley's Omaha attorney, Stephen Kraft, didn't immediately return a request for comment. 

