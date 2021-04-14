Owner of Lincoln magic shop accused of sexually assaulting teen

Lincoln police have arrested the owner of a kids' candy and magic shop two blocks on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenager placed in his care by the state.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the investigation of Graciano Lopez, 42, began when the teenager contacted the Department of Health and Human Services hotline March 19 to report that he'd been sexually abused by a foster parent.

Bonkiewicz said the teen told investigators Lopez had sexually assaulted him several times over the past two years.

On Tuesday, police found and interviewed Lopez, then arrested him.

Bonkiewicz said investigators are continuing to work to determine if there may be additional victims.

He said Lopez ran a business called Jolly Bean’s Magic Castle that sold toys, magic supplies and candy and offered magic shows for parties, singing telegrams and mime shows. The business, at 2332 N. Cotner Blvd., is located a few blocks from Mickle Middle School.

Bonkiewicz asked anyone with information about this case, or wanting to report a similar incident related to this case, to contact Police Investigator Chris Champoux at 402-441-8979.

