Owner of Lincoln laundromat thwarted early morning burglary, police say

Police say a burglary early Friday at a Lincoln laundromat was thwarted after the owner went to check on the business and found a man in the office who shouldn't have been there.
Officer Erin Spilker said the owner of City Laundry, 1142 Cornhusker Highway, had gotten a notification of an alarm being tripped inside the business and got there around 2:15 a.m. to find the outside doors locked.
When he opened the door to an interior, secured room, he saw the stranger and went outside to call police.
The thief left carrying a black bag and a laundry basket before police arrived; but, Spilker said, they found Travis Cox, 36, hiding behind a hotel a block away and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and possession of methamphetamine for a syringe police found in his pocket.
Police say he had hid in the business until it closed.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: VEIRS, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/28/1987 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 15:39:34 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: KEITH, KEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/21/1973 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 14:47:46 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: CAVE, COREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1996 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 10:32:36 Charges:
THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: HARRIS, DAMEON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/24/1998 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 03:46:25 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: ZELASKO, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1989 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 23:55:55 Charges:
OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: HILLMAN, JOHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1978 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 23:42:16 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: FREY, BRENDAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1990 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 21:00:03 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $500-1500 (M2) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: BLANTON, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/21/1980 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 20:47:28 Charges:
DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTED WINDSHIELD-1ST OFF (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: POOL, JAIRIUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/29/2000 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 15:29:28 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: PENCE, LAURA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/02/1991 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 14:26:34 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: TAIT, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/14/1986 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 12:54:23 Charges:
VIOLATE FOREIGN PROTECT ORDER - PRIOR (F4) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: ISAAC, DERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/29/1956 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 09:04:10 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: LAUE, JERRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/01/1996 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 23:39:25 Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) ARSON,3RD DEGUNDER $500 DAMAGE (M2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: GONZALEZ, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/23/1986 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 23:31:39 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: PHIMVONGSA, KHAOPHONE Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 10/22/1979 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 22:32:43 Charges:
STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: JONES, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/07/1980 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 19:27:53 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: SEXTON, SCOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/09/1974 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 19:18:51 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: LEE, BRYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/10/1970 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 18:24:35 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: MAYNARD, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1991 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 17:02:50 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: BREWER, SHAWNTE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/12/1988 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 15:35:25 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
