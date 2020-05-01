Owner of Lincoln laundromat thwarted early morning burglary, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police say a burglary early Friday at a Lincoln laundromat was thwarted after the owner went to check on the business and found a man in the office who shouldn't have been there.

Officer Erin Spilker said the owner of City Laundry, 1142 Cornhusker Highway, had gotten a notification of an alarm being tripped inside the business and got there around 2:15 a.m. to find the outside doors locked.

When he opened the door to an interior, secured room, he saw the stranger and went outside to call police.

The thief left carrying a black bag and a laundry basket before police arrived; but, Spilker said, they found Travis Cox, 36, hiding behind a hotel a block away and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and possession of methamphetamine for a syringe police found in his pocket.

Police say he had hid in the business until it closed.

