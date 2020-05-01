You are the owner of this article.
Owner of Lincoln laundromat thwarted early morning burglary, police say
Police say a burglary early Friday at a Lincoln laundromat was thwarted after the owner went to check on the business and found a man in the office who shouldn't have been there.

Officer Erin Spilker said the owner of City Laundry, 1142 Cornhusker Highway, had gotten a notification of an alarm being tripped inside the business and got there around 2:15 a.m. to find the outside doors locked.

Cox

Travis Cox

When he opened the door to an interior, secured room, he saw the stranger and went outside to call police.

The thief left carrying a black bag and a laundry basket before police arrived; but, Spilker said, they found Travis Cox, 36, hiding behind a hotel a block away and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and possession of methamphetamine for a syringe police found in his pocket.

Police say he had hid in the business until it closed.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

