Lincoln Animal Control on Monday cited a Lincoln woman with multiple violations after the 31 cats taken from her home last week were found with a highly contagious feline disease and had to be euthanized.
Lora Johnson, 3337 St. Paul Ave., faces citations for owning the cats without a license, failing to give them rabies vaccinations and animal neglect, Animal Control Manager Steve Beal said.
Animal Control staff met Monday to review the case, which has been turned over to the City Attorney's office.
Johnson could also faces penalties for owning more than five cats, failing to have a multi-cat household permit and sanitation issues.
Lincoln municipal code allows only five cats per household.
The cats were taken from the north Lincoln home on July 23 and later tested positive for feline panleukopenia while cared for at the Capital Humane Society.
Capital Humane Society President and CEO Bob Downey said the disease's easily communicable nature posed a threat to the other cats in the shelter.
Beal said that Johnson's home has been tagged by the Building and Safety Department, meaning no one can sleep or stay at the home until it is cleaned up.