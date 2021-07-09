 Skip to main content
Overnight fire at Lincoln business causes extensive damage
Overnight fire at Lincoln business causes extensive damage

  Updated
Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental fire

An early morning fire on Friday caused extensive damage to Lincoln's Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental near 27th and F streets. 

A Lincoln linens and uniform store suffered extensive damage Friday after an early morning fire started near the loading dock, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release that crews responded to Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday after an alarm alerted fire officials and the building's sprinkler system had activated. No one was in the building at the time.

Initial responders said the fire was in the back corner of the building, near 27th and F streets. Crews were able to contain the fire to the area where it was discovered, which is a loading area for soiled laundry, according to the release.

But the rest of the building weathered smoke and water damage, Crist said. The fire activated sprinklers throughout the business. 

"It'll probably be a while before any kind of products can be sent out of that business because the smoke and water damage throughout," Crist said at a Friday morning media briefing. 

Crist said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The area of 27th Street will be closed for a few hours Friday morning while crews work to clean up the area.

