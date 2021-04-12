 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overnight break-in reported at Le Quartier bakery in Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick

Overnight break-in reported at Le Quartier bakery in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Lincoln police are investigating a business break-in overnight at Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe near 70th and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said an employee arrived at 12:30 a.m. Monday to find the back door glass broken and called police.

When officers arrived, they checked the business and found a safe and cash register had been taken. Spilker said they looked at security video with the owner and saw the suspect with a face covering come into the business and drag the safe and register out. 

Police believe it happened some time after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Lincoln garage fire causes $250K damage, LFR says
Lincoln Southeast student still critical after crash in southwestern Lancaster County, sheriff says
Saunders County solar farm would be Nebraska's largest
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Can't play 'whac-a-mole' with vaccine supply

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News