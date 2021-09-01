 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Over $3,000 in gaming equipment stolen from Park Middle School after-school program
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Over $3,000 in gaming equipment stolen from Park Middle School after-school program

  • Updated
  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Thousands of dollars in video games and gaming consoles were stolen earlier this week from the Boys and Girls Club community learning center at Park Middle School.

Kimberly Goins, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County, said the burglary occurred sometime between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Five gaming consoles -- worth about $600 each -- were stolen, in addition to some games, but the club is still taking inventory, Goins said.

"It was really sad on Monday for our students," she said.

Six arrested after search warrant turns up $10,000 worth of meth, Lincoln police say

Lincoln Police are conducting an investigation. There are no suspects.

Lincoln's Boys and Girls Club serves students at Park Middle School and Lincoln North Star with before- and after-school programming centered around STEM, entrepreneurship and building career skills.

The club gives students a chance to access technology they might not have at home while learning skills like coding and design, Goins said. There are about 190 students signed up at Park this semester.

"(Boys and Girls Club) is a highlight of their day," she said. "To say they're disappointed is an understatement."

SUV recovered that was stolen while owner searched for dog; loaded gun still missing
Lawsuit alleges Lincoln doctor left cotton ball soaked in anesthetic in during brain surgery
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine town seeks to curb its capybara population

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News