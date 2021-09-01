Over $3,000 in gaming equipment stolen from Park Middle School after-school program

Lincoln Police are conducting an investigation. There are no suspects.
Lincoln's Boys and Girls Club serves students at Park Middle School and Lincoln North Star with before- and after-school programming centered around STEM, entrepreneurship and building career skills.
The club gives students a chance to access technology they might not have at home while learning skills like coding and design, Goins said. There are about 190 students signed up at Park this semester.
"(Boys and Girls Club) is a highlight of their day," she said. "To say they're disappointed is an understatement."
Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.
The 26-year-old woman parked her blue 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, turned on her hazards and left the car running as she sought the dog, which she noticed while driving on the roadway Monday night, according to police.
In the fifth demonstration in seven nights since a 17-year-old student reported being sexual assaulted at a fraternity house on Aug. 23, organizers on Monday lit candles in a visible display of support for sexual assault survivors.