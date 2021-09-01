Over $3,000 in gaming equipment stolen from Park Middle School after-school program

Thousands of dollars in video games and gaming consoles were stolen earlier this week from the Boys and Girls Club community learning center at Park Middle School.

Kimberly Goins, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County, said the burglary occurred sometime between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Five gaming consoles -- worth about $600 each -- were stolen, in addition to some games, but the club is still taking inventory, Goins said.

"It was really sad on Monday for our students," she said.

Lincoln Police are conducting an investigation. There are no suspects.

Lincoln's Boys and Girls Club serves students at Park Middle School and Lincoln North Star with before- and after-school programming centered around STEM, entrepreneurship and building career skills.

The club gives students a chance to access technology they might not have at home while learning skills like coding and design, Goins said. There are about 190 students signed up at Park this semester.

"(Boys and Girls Club) is a highlight of their day," she said. "To say they're disappointed is an understatement."

