Outbreaks reported at two state prisons

Housing units at the Lincoln Correctional Center and Tecumseh State Correctional Center are on a combination of quarantine and medical isolation amid outbreaks of COVID-19 among inmates.

Just more than half of tests of nearly 120 inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center came back positive this week, and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Friday said a majority of tests conducted on 90 inmates at the Tecumseh prison returned positive for COVID-19. Additional testing is planned.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said that those who have tested positive have been largely asymptomatic.

A facility-wide quarantine was extended at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook this week after an inmate there tested positive, officials said.

Officials said a section of a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln will return to normal operations next week and the last housing unit in quarantine at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was to resume normal operations Friday after dealing with coronavirus cases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.