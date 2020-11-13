 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outbreaks reported at two state prisons
View Comments
editor's pick

Outbreaks reported at two state prisons

{{featured_button_text}}

Housing units at the Lincoln Correctional Center and Tecumseh State Correctional Center are on a combination of quarantine and medical isolation amid outbreaks of COVID-19 among inmates.

Just more than half of tests of nearly 120 inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center came back positive this week, and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Friday said a majority of tests conducted on 90 inmates at the Tecumseh prison returned positive for COVID-19. Additional testing is planned.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said that those who have tested positive have been largely asymptomatic.

A facility-wide quarantine was extended at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook this week after an inmate there tested positive, officials said.

Officials said a section of a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln will return to normal operations next week and the last housing unit in quarantine at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was to resume normal operations Friday after dealing with coronavirus cases.

Prisons logo 2020 with bars
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News