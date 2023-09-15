An Oregon man who went to prison this week after getting caught driving on the edge of Lincoln with nearly 500 pounds of marijuana and thousands of THC vape cartridges in his trailer raised questions at his sentencing about the body-cam footage of the stop.

A forensic analyst who Christopher Klipfel hired believes that the Lancaster County Sheriff deputy's video may have been trimmed, though he stopped short of saying that was his opinion.

"I have questions in my case," Klipfel said, minutes after his attorney, Sarah Newell, attempted to reopen the bench trial to offer the expert's written report, which said additional investigation would be necessary.

Klipfel said he went through an addiction to meth in the early 90s, made bad decisions and went to prison for it. But he's a different man today.

He said he didn't mean to disrespect District Judge Lori Maret or the court, but he's a business guy.

"When you've got a problem with something, you've got to look into it," Klipfel said.

He said the events of April 21, 2022, have completely changed his life and he was running out of money to fight the case. He's already cashed in his 401(k), paid for an expert and fired his previous lawyer for not having video of the stop analyzed before trial.

"I'm tired. I don't want to fight anymore," he told the judge. "I don't want to try to prove ... that some guy didn't do his job appropriately."

It all started with a traffic stop on an April morning last year, when Lincoln Police Officer John Hudec spotted Klipfel, who was pulling a black trailer with a Ram rental pickup, cross the lane line on the shoulder as he headed east on Interstate 80.

Hudec ended up stopping him on U.S. 77, under the Rosa Parks Way bridge.

The stop, recorded on Hudec's body-worn camera, showed things slowly progressing from him searching for his ID and rental papers and talk of a warning ticket, to Hudec taking Klipfel back to his cruiser, pulling up his address online and accusing him of having a grow-operation on his property in Oregon.

When Klipfel denied it, Hudec said: "I can see it on the map."

Because Klipfel couldn't initially find his emailed rental agreement, another member of the interdiction task force, Lancaster County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Mayo, opened the pickup door to get the VIN number.

That's when, Mayo said, he smelled marijuana and saw paraphernalia from a THC vape pen.

Asked if he had anything illegal in his truck or trailer, Klipfel, still in the front seat of Hudec's cruiser, said no, then quickly turned down a request to search them.

"Well, we have probable cause at this point," Hudec told him.

Klipfel said they didn't.

"Yes, we do," Hudec said, in video of the stop provided to Klipfel in discovery.

When Klipfel wouldn't give the combination, the officers cut the locks on the trailer to find two large plywood boxes.

There's no denying what they found inside: 18 black, odor-proof bags with 481 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and 4,272 THC vape cartridges.

But Klipfel since has called foul, saying prosecutors only turned over 33 seconds of bodycam footage from Mayo — none of it capturing the moment the sergeant opened his truck door to get the VIN number, smelled marijuana and found part of a vape pen — despite his recorder appearing to be on at other points in Hudec's video.

At sentencing, Klipfel's attorney offered a motion for new trial and an exhibit with a report of a forensic expert who said it was his opinion the red activity light on Mayo's camera supports that his camera was in an active state of recording. However, he said further investigation would be required to conclude whether additional recordings had been created or the 33-second video trimmed.

Maret, the judge, denied the request, saying no affidavit evidence had been offered to indicate there was any truth to the allegation that the state withheld evidence or that called the credibility of the officers into question.

Even if all of it were true, she said, both officers testified in person at a motion to suppress the drugs in the case and she had received and reviewed the video evidence twice at the hearing and the bench trial that followed.

Maret ultimately found him guilty of two counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug crime.

"The court does not believe that the outcome would have been any different," she said Thursday.

Newell said Klipfel, who owns and operates a business, had some financial difficulty and made a lapse in judgment. He has taken responsibility for it, she said, though still remains frustrated with "what he perceives as some nefarious dealings on the part of law enforcement."

"We would submit it's not unreasonable to expect law enforcement to follow their own rules, and there's a fair question here about whether that has been the case," Newell said.

In the end, Maret said an acceptance of responsibility includes "actually doing that and not making excuses for what happened."

In a pre-sentence interview, Klipfel said he hadn't been "caught fairly."

"As if this was somehow a game. I would submit to you, yes, you are a business man. And this was a business endeavor, and there was a cost-benefit analysis that went along with it," she said.

She said Klipfel stood to gain if he got away with it. But he had to know that if he got caught he would be facing at least some time behind bars.

"Whatever your hang-up is with how law enforcement caught you or why they caught you or what they did after they caught you really has nothing to do with the fact that you did it," Maret said, sentencing Klipfel to 10 to 14 years in prison.

