 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ord man sues the city for filing lawsuit against him over letters to city officials
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Ord man sues the city for filing lawsuit against him over letters to city officials

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Ord man is suing the town for his attorney fees and is seeking punitive damages for filing a lawsuit against him last year to try to get him to stop writing letters and emails to city officials and the police department that they called "burdensome."

The city lost the suit. Now, Guy Brock is suing them.

In the lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court of Nebraska in Lincoln, Brock's attorney, J.L. Spray, said during the last decade Brock has had a practice of writing letters to the city of Ord and its elected representatives related to city government. 

Supreme Court affirms state police council's decision involving ex-Seward County deputy

On March 4, 2020, the city filed a lawsuit against him in Valley County District Court seeking a restraining order or an injunction to stop him from "sending communication of any kind to the City of Ord and the Ord Police Department unless directly related to a city service or other city function related specifically to the Defendant and his property," City Attorney Heather Sikyta wrote in the complaint. 

She said Brock's letters and emails had "increasingly become harassing and burdensome" to the city and the police department. 

In them, he alleged wrongful conduct by city officials, employees and police officers that she said either were unfounded or had already been handled internally.

On Oct. 21, 2019, Ord Police Chief Jay Welch sent a letter to Brock telling him his constant harassment must stop.

Criminal cases against Lincoln businesses over alleged DHM violations inch closer to trial

But Brock kept writing, Sikyta said. First on Dec. 5, 2019, to Mayor Dan Petska about a ballot initiative regarding police services. Then, on Jan. 29, 2020, to Welch asking about a traffic stop earlier that month. 

She said unless the judge stopped Brock, he would cause "great and irreparable" damage to the reputation of elected officials, city employees and their family members.

On May 12, 2020, Valley County District Karin L. Noakes granted Brock's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, finding that the facts the plaintiff alleges were "insufficient as a matter of law."

In the lawsuit filed this week, Brock sued the city, the mayor and city attorney alleging they retaliated against Brock for exercising free speech and petitioning his elected and appointed representatives. 

Second Lincoln police officer sues city, alleging hostile work environment for women

Spray said Brock was forced to hire an attorney at his own expense "in order to defend his rights to speak freely and to petition his government."

He said Brock's letter-writing was protected by the First Amendment, and the city's actions were meant to chill Brock and others from engaging in constitutionally protected activities. 

"By virtue of his rights to freedom of speech and to petition his government, Mr. Brock has a clearly established right to be free from suits filed against him by state actors attempting to restrain those rights or retaliate against him for exercising those rights," Spray wrote in the new lawsuit. 

Jury finds ex-Husker LeGrone not guilty of sex assault

He is seeking $2,686 that Brock spent on attorney fees, plus punitive damages to punish the city. 

Sikyta didn't return a request for comment on the lawsuit. 

Ord is a town of 2,300 people about 60 miles northwest of Grand Island. 

Watch Now: Voter's Guide for the Lincoln city general election on May 4

The Lincoln Journal Star posed questions for candidates on the May 4 general election ballot. Read the responses and watch the videos from Lincoln City Council, Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority candidates.

Voter's Guide: Lincoln City Council candidates
Elections
editor's pick

Voter's Guide: Lincoln City Council candidates

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Learn about the six at-large Lincoln City Council candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the May 4 general election.

Voter's Guide: Lincoln Board of Education candidates
Education
alert editor's pick

Voter's Guide: Lincoln Board of Education candidates

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the May 4 general election. 

Voter's Guide: Lincoln Airport Authority
Elections

Voter's Guide: Lincoln Airport Authority

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting. Two will be elected in the May 4 general election.

Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News