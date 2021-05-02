Ord man sues the city for filing lawsuit against him over letters to city officials

An Ord man is suing the town for his attorney fees and is seeking punitive damages for filing a lawsuit against him last year to try to get him to stop writing letters and emails to city officials and the police department that they called "burdensome."

The city lost the suit. Now, Guy Brock is suing them.

In the lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court of Nebraska in Lincoln, Brock's attorney, J.L. Spray, said during the last decade Brock has had a practice of writing letters to the city of Ord and its elected representatives related to city government.

On March 4, 2020, the city filed a lawsuit against him in Valley County District Court seeking a restraining order or an injunction to stop him from "sending communication of any kind to the City of Ord and the Ord Police Department unless directly related to a city service or other city function related specifically to the Defendant and his property," City Attorney Heather Sikyta wrote in the complaint.

She said Brock's letters and emails had "increasingly become harassing and burdensome" to the city and the police department.

In them, he alleged wrongful conduct by city officials, employees and police officers that she said either were unfounded or had already been handled internally.