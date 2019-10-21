Gun rights supporters Monday criticized an ordinance requiring gun owners in Lincoln to lock up firearms left unattended in vehicles, calling it an undue hardship.
Councilman Roy Christensen's ordinance was introduced last month and required guns be in a locked glove box, trunk, another compartment or a hardened storage container attached to the vehicle.
Lincoln defense attorney and gun rights supporter Korey Reiman is concerned that some gun owners may not have the money to pay to properly secure their firearms in compliance with the ordinance.
And the ordinance could be weaponized by people who don't like guns, he said.
"There's a lot of people that would be more than willing to call the police because they saw a shotgun in my backseat while I was buying shells at Scheels," Reiman said.
The measure would replace a city ordinance barring gun owners from keeping guns in their vehicles longer than 24 hours.
Christensen, a gun owner himself, believes the ordinance will help reduce opportunities for juveniles to steal guns from cars.
He proposed it last month but delayed a public hearing as he considered problems with the language related to how rifles would be transported during hunting season and how it could be applied to truck owners.
Christensen said he planned to make any changes before next week's scheduled vote after hearing public testimony.
His ordinance would be punishable by up to 6 months in jail or a $500 fine, but city prosecutors have said enforcement would likely be rare.
Some who testified about the ordinance Monday suggested the penalty be reduced for first-time offenders.
Emily Killham of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence called the ordinance an "important first step" that codifies responsible gun ownership.
Some opponents said those who may not trust police may be wary of reporting a gun theft if their firearm was unsecured.
"If the issue is crime, then let's address the crime and not create a new criminal," said Teresa Clark of Big Shots.
"Just because someone wets their pants, don't make everyone wear diapers."