Opening statements expected Tuesday in Columbus for Lincoln teen accused in LPD officer's killing

Opening statements are expected Tuesday in Columbus, where the trial has been moved for a Lincoln teenager facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of a longtime Lincoln Police officer in 2020.
Felipe Vazquez, 19, is accused of first-degree murder of Police Investigator Mario Herrera, attempted assault on an officer, escape and gun charges.
Pretrial publicity in the case led to moving the trial to Platte County District Court, where 100 people were called to begin appearing Monday at the courthouse in Columbus, about 75 miles northeast of Lincoln.
The selection process initially was expected to take a day and a half but went more quickly than anticipated.
On Aug. 26, 2020, law enforcement went to Vazquez's family's home at 33rd and Vine streets looking for him on a second-degree assault charge in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death five months earlier.
In court records, police said as members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force gathered outside, Vazquez, then 17, and Orion Ross, then 19, broke out a window in an escape attempt, with Vazquez allegedly firing shots at Herrera and other officers.
Mario Herrera
Courtesy photo
Herrera — who had been in plain clothes, not wearing a bulletproof vest and there, in part, to serve as a translator — was struck in the torso.
He underwent numerous surgeries but died of his injuries at a hospital in Omaha on Sept. 7, 2020.
After, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office upgraded Vazquez's charge from first-degree assault to murder.
In late October, his attorney, Nancy Peterson, filed a motion seeking a change of venue pointing to pretrial publicity that she argued would make it impossible for him to get a fair and impartial jury here.
She pointed to prayer vigils, the escort of Herrera's body to Lincoln, his funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the recent unveiling of the "Fallen Officer Memorial," which honors Herrera and others who have died in the line of duty, a short distance from the entrance of the courthouse in Lincoln as evidence Vazquez couldn't get a fair trial here.
In January, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen agreed to move the trial to Platte County, finding "that the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Vazquez to receive a fair trial in Lancaster County, or even southeast Nebraska," under the U.S. Supreme Court standard.
Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke, who retired in February, made his courtroom available for the trial.
Lancaster County will have to pay the costs associated with the trial, but the jurors will come from Platte County.
One year ago: End of watch for Investigator Mario Herrera
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Two LPD officers are reflected in a marble pulpit as people pay their respects to Officer Mario Herrera during a candlelight vigil held at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Two LPD officers, who did not give their names, embrace after the motorcade for fallen officer Mario Herrera passes by Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Supporters and mourners line the streets during a motorcade procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mourners who came to pay their respects light a candle for Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera during a candlelight vigil held at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Officer Erin Spilker embraces a fellow mourner during a motorcade procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch Now: Bystander on how she is feeling
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Officers stand at attention and salute as the motorcade for fallen officer Mario Herrera passes by them Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Officer Erin Spilker is hugged during a motorcade for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mourners are reflected on a pulpit as they light candles during a candlelight vigil held for fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil 9.7
A mourner lights a candle during a candlelight vigil held for fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
A motorcade for fallen officer Mario Herrera comes into downtown Lincoln on Monday afternoon. Herrera, who was shot Aug. 26 while helping serve a warrant, died earlier in day at an Omaha hospital. The procession traveled down I-80 from Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
A mourner who brought her own candle holds it during a candlelight vigil held for fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
A candlelight vigil was held for fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
A woman bows her head in prayer during a candlelight vigil held for fallen Officer Mario Herrera at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Watch Now: Procession reaches downtown Lincoln
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
A woman makes her way into the church during a candlelight vigil held for fallen Officer Mario Herrera at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mourners line up and wait for their turn to light candles during a candlelight vigil held for fallen Officer Mario Herrera at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mourners light hundreds of candles around a small shrine featuring a photo of Mario Herrera during a candlelight vigil held for the fallen police officer at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
A small shrine with a photo of Mario Herrera on it is presented during a candlelight vigil held for the fallen officer at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Two LPD officers pay their respects to Mario Herrera during a candlelight vigil held for the fallen officer at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday. Herrera died early Monday at an Omaha hospital from injuries he suffered Aug. 26 when he was shot while helping serve a warrant.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Supporters and mourners line downtown Lincoln streets during a motorcade for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Caitlin Mace wears an honor hoodie to show her support during a motorcade procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star file photo
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Flowers and cards are laid on a cruiser parked in of the County-City Building to honor the fallen officer during a procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Katie Penas waits for the motorcade procession for fallen Officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star file photo
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
A badge sculpture was set up in honor of the fallen officer during a motorcade procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch Now: Bystander on why he’s there
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Caitlin Mace wipes tears from her eyes after the motorcade procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Officer Erin Spilker is hugged by a first responder during a motorcade procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Samantha Binder waits along an overpass near Waverly for the motorcade procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Flags were flown at half-staff after the death of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera during a procession for Herrera on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch Now: Procession at 10th and K beside the County-City Building
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Gary Binder holds the stars and stripes before draping it over the 134 Street overpass over I-80 during a funeral procession for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Monday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Overpass
Nearly every overpass Monday afternoon from Omaha to Lincoln had cars and people gathered to honor the processional carrying Officer Mario Herrera.
Nebraska State Patrol
Car
Flowers on the cruiser in front of the County-City Building Monday in honor of Officer Mario Herrera.
JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star
Shield
Lincoln police brought out a shield Monday to display in honor of Investigator Mario Herrera.
JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star
Mayor, council
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City Council members wait for the procession carrying Officer Mario Herrera's body in front of the County-City Building.
JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star
Watch Now: Vehicles lined up on overpass near Waverly
Draping
The scene Monday in front of the County-City Building.
JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star
Cruiser
A cruiser sits in front of the County-City Building on Monday with flowers on top and flags at half staff.
Kenneth Ferriera
Procession
People watch the procession for Officer Mario Herrera from Ninth and Q streets.
PAT SANGIMINO, Journal Star
Cruiser
Flowers rest on a police cruiser Monday in honor of slain officer Mario Herrera.
Kenneth Ferriera
Omaha procession
People gather on a pedestrian bridge to watch a procession for Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera on Monday near 42nd and Grover in Omaha. Herrera passed away early Monday after being shot on duty August 26th.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera is escorted on Monday near 42nd and Grover in Omaha. Herrera passed away early Monday after being shot on duty August 26th.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera is escorted on Monday near 42nd and Grover in Omaha. Herrera passed away early Monday after being shot on duty August 26th.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera is escorted on Monday near 42nd and Grover in Omaha. Herrera passed away early Monday after being shot on duty August 26th.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People gather before a procession for Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera on Monday near 42nd and Grover in Omaha. Herrera passed away early Monday after being shot on duty August 26th.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People gather before a procession for Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera on Monday near 42nd and Grover in Omaha. Herrera passed away early Monday after being shot on duty August 26th.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as law enforcement officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
An Omaha police officer salutes the law enforcement escort of the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as law enforcement officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as law enforcement officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as law enforcement officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as law enforcement officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as law enforcement officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand on 42nd Street north of Pacific street to watch as law enforcement officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha procession
People stand out on 42nd Street north of Pacific street tow atch as Omaha police officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.