Opening statements expected Tuesday in Columbus for Lincoln teen accused in LPD officer's killing

Opening statements are expected Tuesday in Columbus, where the trial has been moved for a Lincoln teenager facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of a longtime Lincoln Police officer in 2020.

Felipe Vazquez, 19, is accused of first-degree murder of Police Investigator Mario Herrera, attempted assault on an officer, escape and gun charges.

Pretrial publicity in the case led to moving the trial to Platte County District Court, where 100 people were called to begin appearing Monday at the courthouse in Columbus, about 75 miles northeast of Lincoln.

The selection process initially was expected to take a day and a half but went more quickly than anticipated.

On Aug. 26, 2020, law enforcement went to Vazquez's family's home at 33rd and Vine streets looking for him on a second-degree assault charge in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death five months earlier.

In court records, police said as members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force gathered outside, Vazquez, then 17, and Orion Ross, then 19, broke out a window in an escape attempt, with Vazquez allegedly firing shots at Herrera and other officers.

Herrera — who had been in plain clothes, not wearing a bulletproof vest and there, in part, to serve as a translator — was struck in the torso.

He underwent numerous surgeries but died of his injuries at a hospital in Omaha on Sept. 7, 2020.

After, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office upgraded Vazquez's charge from first-degree assault to murder.

In late October, his attorney, Nancy Peterson, filed a motion seeking a change of venue pointing to pretrial publicity that she argued would make it impossible for him to get a fair and impartial jury here.

She pointed to prayer vigils, the escort of Herrera's body to Lincoln, his funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the recent unveiling of the "Fallen Officer Memorial," which honors Herrera and others who have died in the line of duty, a short distance from the entrance of the courthouse in Lincoln as evidence Vazquez couldn't get a fair trial here.

In January, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen agreed to move the trial to Platte County, finding "that the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Vazquez to receive a fair trial in Lancaster County, or even southeast Nebraska," under the U.S. Supreme Court standard.

Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke, who retired in February, made his courtroom available for the trial.

Lancaster County will have to pay the costs associated with the trial, but the jurors will come from Platte County.

