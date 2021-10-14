One teen arrested, two cited after vandalism, fight at Fiji house, UNL police say

One Lincoln teenager was arrested and two more were cited and released after a report of a vandalism at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house turned into a fight on Wednesday night, according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police.

Campus police responded to the residence at 1425 R St., commonly known as the Fiji house, after a caller reported an ongoing vandalism.

UNL Police Assistant Chief Marty Fehringer confirmed to the Journal Star that three teens allegedly vandalized the fraternity house, causing damage to a window and several vehicles.

Fehringer said fraternity members detained the teens until police arrived.

By then, Fehringer said, the incident had devolved into a fight that involved six to eight people. Once police restored order and conducted interviews, Fehringer said three non-UNL students were detained for their alleged roles in the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was cited on suspicion of assault on a police officer, the only felony citation issued as a result of the incident.