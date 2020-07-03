You are the owner of this article.
One taken to hospital in gas leak at home at 50th and South streets
One taken to hospital in gas leak at home at 50th and South streets

Gas leak

A gas leak was reported at this home near 50th and South streets.

 JoAnne Young, Journal Star

A man was taken to the hospital after being found not awake or breathing Friday morning in a gas leak at a home at 50th and South streets, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said the call came in just before 8 a.m.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews remained at the scene an hour later, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Further details weren't yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

