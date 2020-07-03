One taken to hospital in gas leak at home at 50th and South streets

-
A man was taken to the hospital after being found not awake or breathing Friday morning in a gas leak at a home at 50th and South streets, police say.
Officer Erin Spilker said the call came in just before 8 a.m.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews remained at the scene an hour later, Capt. Nancy Crist said.
Further details weren't yet available.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
