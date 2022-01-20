One person treated for smoke inhalation after Lincoln house fire

One person was transported to a local hospital after a trash can caught fire in a northeast Lincoln home early Thursday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials.

Capt. Nancy Crist crews responded to a single-story house at 6719 Holdrege St. at about 4 a.m. Thursday, where one resident was still in the home upon arrival.

Firefighters assisted the resident, who was later transported to the hospital, out of the house.

Crist said the fire didn't cause any structural damage, and the two residents were ultimately able to reoccupy the house. She said the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking material.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.