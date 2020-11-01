 Skip to main content
One person stabbed near 19th and South streets, police searching for suspect
One person stabbed near 19th and South streets, police searching for suspect

Stabbing

Lincoln police are searching for a person who stabbed a man multiple times outside of a house near 19th and South streets Sunday afternoon.

 Natalie Saenz

Lincoln police are searching for a person who stabbed a man multiple times outside of a house near 19th and South streets Sunday afternoon.

According to Capt. Tarvis Banks, neighbors called just after 1 p.m. about a stabbing outside of a house on the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue. Officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest and other areas when they arrived.

It was reported that a resident of the house knew the victim. Officers are still investigating the incident and the identity of the suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition, Banks said.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

