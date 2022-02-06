One person killed in south Lincoln crash

A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday after a single-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to the area just before 7 a.m. after a 2000 Nissan sedan that was headed east on Nebraska 2 entered the southbound ramp onto 14th Street, left the road and crashed into a railroad crossing arm, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

The 23-year-old woman, who was the only occupant of the Nissan, was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Nebraska 2 has reopened in the area, but the southbound lanes of 14th street and the ramp onto 14th street remain closed while Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crews work to repair the crossing arm.

