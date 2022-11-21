One person killed in south Lincoln crash, police say

One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Rescue crews were called to the area at about 4:30 p.m. after a Toyota Prius that was westbound on Nebraska 2 attempted to turn south onto 33rd Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup, police said.

The lone occupant of the Prius was transported to a local hospital, where they later died. It's unclear whether the driver of the pickup was injured.

Neither driver had been identified as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.