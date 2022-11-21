 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
breaking

One person killed in south Lincoln crash, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Hwy 2 crash

One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

 Evelyn Mejia, Lincoln Journal Star

One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Rescue crews were called to the area at about 4:30 p.m. after a Toyota Prius that was westbound on Nebraska 2 attempted to turn south onto 33rd Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup, police said.

The lone occupant of the Prius was transported to a local hospital, where they later died. It's unclear whether the driver of the pickup was injured.

Neither driver had been identified as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Oklahoma man followed Lincoln woman to Haymarket parking garage, attacked her, police say
Lincoln man caught with seven guns, three of which were stolen, police say
Former Lincoln bus driver sues city alleging retaliation for raising safety concerns
Lincoln man gets year in jail for 'significant, violent assault,' judge rules
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News