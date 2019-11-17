One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident west of Lincoln on Sunday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred when a car rolled into a ditch at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 112th Street and West Van Dorn Street.
The lone occupant was partially thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim hadn't been identified as of Sunday evening.
The car hit a power pole, causing nearby residents to lose power for a short time.
This is a developing story, Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.